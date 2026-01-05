Venezuelan Oil Tankers Defy U.S. Blockade Amid Political Turmoil

About a dozen tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude oil have left the country's waters in dark mode, as revealed by documents and sources including TankerTrackers.com. This activity suggests a potential breach of the U.S. oil blockade, enforced by President Donald Trump, following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.

The vessels, mostly supertankers under sanctions, are primarily destined for China. Despite the oil embargo, Trump asserts it remains in effect. PDVSA, Venezuela's state-run oil firm, and various government departments have not commented on the situation outside of business hours.

The departure of these tankers hints at a possible challenge to the blockade. As Venezuela's oil exports are crucial to its economy, the interim government led by Oil Minister and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez relies on this revenue for national stability and spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)