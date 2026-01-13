Iran's Crucible: Resilience Amidst Protest and External Pressure

Despite enduring nationwide protests and years of external pressure, Iran's regime shows no sign of internal collapse that could end what is considered one of the world's most resilient governments.

U.S. President Trump's threats add to the stress on Iran's leadership, as persistent protests follow last year's Israeli and U.S. bombing campaigns against Iran's nuclear facilities. However, diplomats and analysts believe the regime will endure unless critical defections occur at high levels.

Analysts note that internal challenges, including economic sanctions and foreign pressures, place Iran in a challenging situation. Yet, the robust security architecture and deep-seated institutional strength have created a formidable resistance against both internal and external threats. This resilience persists despite an unresolved internal crisis.