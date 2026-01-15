Whole Milk Returns: A Milestone for School Meals

For the first time in nearly 15 years, whole milk may return to U.S. school cafeterias, courtesy of a new law signed by President Donald Trump. The legislation, known as the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, gives schools the option to serve whole milk alongside low-fat and fat-free alternatives.

The act marks a significant victory for the dairy industry, aligning with longstanding industry goals dating back to the administration of former President Barack Obama. According to President Trump, the change is a major win for American dairy farmers and supports his administration's Make America Healthy Again agenda, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act mandated low-fat or fat-free milk, milk consumption at schools has decreased. The new law permits schools to serve whole or reduced-fat milk as well as lower-fat options, aligning with updated dietary guidelines released by the USDA and Department of Health and Human Services that encourage full-fat dairy consumption.

