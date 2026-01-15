Whole Milk Returns: A Milestone for School Meals
Whole milk may soon be available in U.S. schools after a 15-year hiatus, following a new law signed by President Trump. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act supports the dairy industry and aligns with the Make America Healthy Again agenda. Schools can now offer whole milk options.
For the first time in nearly 15 years, whole milk may return to U.S. school cafeterias, courtesy of a new law signed by President Donald Trump. The legislation, known as the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, gives schools the option to serve whole milk alongside low-fat and fat-free alternatives.
The act marks a significant victory for the dairy industry, aligning with longstanding industry goals dating back to the administration of former President Barack Obama. According to President Trump, the change is a major win for American dairy farmers and supports his administration's Make America Healthy Again agenda, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Since the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act mandated low-fat or fat-free milk, milk consumption at schools has decreased. The new law permits schools to serve whole or reduced-fat milk as well as lower-fat options, aligning with updated dietary guidelines released by the USDA and Department of Health and Human Services that encourage full-fat dairy consumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District
Maharashtra's Massive Sickle Cell Screening Drive
BJP Confident in Mahayuti's Success in BMC Elections Amid Strong Women's Support
Double Duty: Candidate Runs for Two Parties in Maharashtra Civic Polls
Maharashtra SEC Implements Contingency Plan with PADU for BMC Polls