Left Menu

BJP Stands Against Infiltrators Threatening Garo Hills Tribals' Rights

The BJP has accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of threatening the rights of tribals in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, leading to unrest and violence. Two people died during clashes, sparking larger protests. The BJP condemned these actions and emphasized their support for the protected rights of the indigenous Garo community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:06 IST
BJP Stands Against Infiltrators Threatening Garo Hills Tribals' Rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued strong accusations against Bangladeshi infiltrators, claiming they have caused tensions by attempting to usurp tribal rights in Meghalaya's Garo Hills. This unrest escalated to violence earlier this week, resulting in two fatalities.

Violent clashes erupted after some non-Garo candidates attempted to file nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Authorities have since imposed curfews and deployed military forces to maintain order, delaying elections initially scheduled for April 10.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad voiced the party's firm support for the Garo Hills' indigenous communities. He condemned the alleged infiltration strategies and pledged unwavering opposition to any actions infringing on tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026