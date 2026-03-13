BJP Stands Against Infiltrators Threatening Garo Hills Tribals' Rights
The BJP has accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of threatening the rights of tribals in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, leading to unrest and violence. Two people died during clashes, sparking larger protests. The BJP condemned these actions and emphasized their support for the protected rights of the indigenous Garo community.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued strong accusations against Bangladeshi infiltrators, claiming they have caused tensions by attempting to usurp tribal rights in Meghalaya's Garo Hills. This unrest escalated to violence earlier this week, resulting in two fatalities.
Violent clashes erupted after some non-Garo candidates attempted to file nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Authorities have since imposed curfews and deployed military forces to maintain order, delaying elections initially scheduled for April 10.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad voiced the party's firm support for the Garo Hills' indigenous communities. He condemned the alleged infiltration strategies and pledged unwavering opposition to any actions infringing on tribal rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Meghalaya
- Garo Hills
- infiltrators
- tribals
- violence
- elections
- indigenous
- rights
- curfew
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