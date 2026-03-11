Left Menu

Tensions Mount: U.S. Unfazed by Iran's Retaliatory Threats

President Donald Trump expressed no concern over potential Iran-backed attacks on U.S. soil, despite the FBI warning of possible Iranian drone strikes on the West Coast. U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran have intensified the situation, with Iran promising retaliatory measures following the killing of Iranian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:37 IST
Tensions Mount: U.S. Unfazed by Iran's Retaliatory Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about potential attacks from Iran on U.S. soil, despite a warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding Iranian drones potentially targeting the U.S. West Coast. The warning comes in response to recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The FBI's alert, issued at the end of February, cautioned about possible surprise attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles from undisclosed locations near the U.S. coastline, specifically targeting California. However, the agency noted the lack of detailed information regarding the timing, method, or specific targets.

Despite these warnings, no comments have been made by representatives from the FBI, Los Angeles police, or the local government. Nonetheless, a threat assessment by the Department of Homeland Security suggests Iran and its allies 'probably' pose a limited threat to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026