Tensions Mount: U.S. Unfazed by Iran's Retaliatory Threats

President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about potential attacks from Iran on U.S. soil, despite a warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding Iranian drones potentially targeting the U.S. West Coast. The warning comes in response to recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The FBI's alert, issued at the end of February, cautioned about possible surprise attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles from undisclosed locations near the U.S. coastline, specifically targeting California. However, the agency noted the lack of detailed information regarding the timing, method, or specific targets.

Despite these warnings, no comments have been made by representatives from the FBI, Los Angeles police, or the local government. Nonetheless, a threat assessment by the Department of Homeland Security suggests Iran and its allies 'probably' pose a limited threat to the U.S.

