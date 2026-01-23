Ericsson Poised for EU's High-Risk Vendor Transition

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's CFO revealed the company's strategic readiness to capitalize on the EU's intention to phase out high-risk vendors from telecommunication networks. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the CFO acknowledged that while this transition will take time, Ericsson is prepared to leverage the ensuing opportunities.

He further indicated that the company anticipates a higher-than-usual level of restructuring within the year. This signifies Ericsson's proactive stance in adjusting its operations and strategy in response to the evolving telecommunication landscape.

The firm's proactive restructuring efforts hint at a dynamic approach to navigating both market changes and regulatory shifts within the European Union, showcasing Ericsson's commitment to maintaining its strong industry position.

