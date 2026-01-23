Left Menu

Vietnamese Communist Party's Renewed Commitment

Vietnam's To Lam has been re-appointed to lead the ruling Communist Party for another five years. He pledged to maintain party unity and address significant tasks ahead. Lam vowed to work diligently to fulfill the people's expectations at the conclusion of the five-yearly party congress.

  Vietnam

Vietnam's To Lam, reaffirmed as the leader of the ruling Communist Party, pledged to uphold the party's unity following his unanimous re-appointment on Friday. He assured there are major tasks to tackle in the forthcoming five years.

Lam expressed his commitment to meeting the expectations of the Vietnamese people as he addressed the conclusion of the five-yearly party congress. His focus remains on driving the party towards achieving unified goals.

In his speech, Lam emphasized the significance of maintaining internal cohesion while navigating the political challenges that lie ahead, highlighting the dedication required to lead effectively.

