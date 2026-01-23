Left Menu

Rainstorms Bring Relief and Chaos Across Punjab and Haryana

A significant rainfall event ended a dry spell in Punjab and Haryana, benefiting farmers while causing disruptions in urban areas. Incidents included collapsed roofs and uprooted trees, highlighting the both positive and adverse impacts of the weather on crops and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:11 IST
Ending a prolonged dry spell, Punjab and Haryana experienced widespread rain with gusty winds on Friday, delighting farmers while causing disruptions in certain areas.

In Chandigarh, three boys were injured when their house's roof collapsed amid heavy rain. They were taken to the hospital, with their condition confirmed as stable, according to SHO Maninder Singh.

Heavy rain uprooted trees, one damaging two cars and some electricity poles. Meanwhile, a portion of a false ceiling collapsed at a government hospital in Chandigarh, but no injuries were reported.

Traffic congestion occurred in various parts of Punjab and Haryana, while minimum temperatures rose significantly across both states, breaking the previous dry spell.

Farmers cheered the rain for aiding crop growth after a long dry period. Gurnam Singh, a farmer from Mohali, noted the rain's benefits, despite concerns over strong winds.

Dr. Pavneet Kaur Kingra from Punjab Agricultural University stated the rain would benefit Rabi crops, including wheat, ensuring necessary moisture.

