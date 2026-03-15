Tragic Revenge: 12-Year-Old Boy's Life Taken in Neighborhood Feud
In a harrowing incident, a 12-year-old boy named Aryan Gupta was killed by his neighbor in the Ramgarh Bazaar area. The accused, Divakar Gupta, acted out of revenge, blaming the child's family for his brother's death 15 years ago. Police have arrested the suspect and are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events in Ramgarh Bazaar, police have reported the brutal killing of 12-year-old Aryan Gupta by his neighbor. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed that the incident, rooted in a long-standing familial feud, occurred as several children were heading home on Saturday night.
The suspect, Divakar Gupta, allegedly awaited the children's departure, seized Aryan, and committed the heinous act in a secluded area. The chilling motive behind the crime stemmed from suspicions and grudges, with Divakar holding Aryan's family accountable for his brother's death in a fire 15 years ago.
Police apprehended the accused near the Pakrahat canal bridge following a tip-off and have since launched a detailed investigation into the incident. With legal proceedings underway, the police continue to delve into the claimed witchcraft allegations and property disputes that fueled this tragic encounter.
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- boy
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- neighbor
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- Ramgarh Bazaar
- police
- investigation
- motive
- feud
- arrest
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