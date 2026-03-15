Tragic Revenge: 12-Year-Old Boy's Life Taken in Neighborhood Feud

In a shocking turn of events in Ramgarh Bazaar, police have reported the brutal killing of 12-year-old Aryan Gupta by his neighbor. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed that the incident, rooted in a long-standing familial feud, occurred as several children were heading home on Saturday night.

The suspect, Divakar Gupta, allegedly awaited the children's departure, seized Aryan, and committed the heinous act in a secluded area. The chilling motive behind the crime stemmed from suspicions and grudges, with Divakar holding Aryan's family accountable for his brother's death in a fire 15 years ago.

Police apprehended the accused near the Pakrahat canal bridge following a tip-off and have since launched a detailed investigation into the incident. With legal proceedings underway, the police continue to delve into the claimed witchcraft allegations and property disputes that fueled this tragic encounter.