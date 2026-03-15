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Illegal LPG Storage Triggers Dangerous Explosion in Jharkhand

An explosion in a building in Jharkhand's Palamu district critically injured four individuals following unsafe storage of LPG cylinders. Emergency services responded quickly, extinguishing the ensuing fire. Authorities are investigating the illegal storage that led to the incident, while the injured receive treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:03 IST
Illegal LPG Storage Triggers Dangerous Explosion in Jharkhand
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  • India

Four individuals sustained critical injuries after a fire, triggered by an LPG cylinder explosion, erupted in a building in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, authorities reported.

The incident occurred at Bairiya Chowk, under the jurisdiction of the Town police in Palamu, where approximately 50 to 60 LPG cylinders were allegedly stored illegally.

The victims, aged between 20 and 30, were rushed to Medinirai Medical College & Hospital. Fire services swiftly contained the blaze, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and legality of the cylinder storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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