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Iran Accuses Dozens of Espionage Amid Heightened Tensions with Israel

Iran has detained multiple people suspected of espionage for Israel as Israeli and U.S. military actions persist. Over 30 individuals have been arrested across Iran, with accusations including sharing details of military locations and disturbing public order. Tensions escalate following earlier anti-government protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:05 IST
Iran Accuses Dozens of Espionage Amid Heightened Tensions with Israel
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Multiple arrests have been made in Iran concerning alleged espionage activities benefiting Israel, as hostilities continue to flare in the region. Local media reports indicate over 30 individuals have been detained for purportedly exchanging sensitive military and economic location data with Israel.

Tasnim news agency reported the arrest of 20 people in northwestern Iran, accused by the provincial prosecutor of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. In the relatively unaffected northeastern region, at least 10 more individuals face charges related to collecting sensitive information. In Lorestan, three others were detained for allegedly attempting to disrupt public sentiment and damage mourning symbols.

Israeli attacks, reportedly based on informants' insights, mark a strategic escalation against Iran, as per a source briefed on Israel's military strategy. This tension follows severe internal unrest in Iran earlier this year, attributed by authorities to instigation by Israel and the U.S.

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