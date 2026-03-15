Iran Accuses Dozens of Espionage Amid Heightened Tensions with Israel

Multiple arrests have been made in Iran concerning alleged espionage activities benefiting Israel, as hostilities continue to flare in the region. Local media reports indicate over 30 individuals have been detained for purportedly exchanging sensitive military and economic location data with Israel.

Tasnim news agency reported the arrest of 20 people in northwestern Iran, accused by the provincial prosecutor of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. In the relatively unaffected northeastern region, at least 10 more individuals face charges related to collecting sensitive information. In Lorestan, three others were detained for allegedly attempting to disrupt public sentiment and damage mourning symbols.

Israeli attacks, reportedly based on informants' insights, mark a strategic escalation against Iran, as per a source briefed on Israel's military strategy. This tension follows severe internal unrest in Iran earlier this year, attributed by authorities to instigation by Israel and the U.S.