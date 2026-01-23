Widespread Showers Bring Relief and Challenges to Punjab and Haryana
Punjab and Haryana experienced widespread rainfall, ending a dry spell and aiding farmers but causing disruptions. Incidents included a roof collapse injuring three boys and trees uprooted due to winds. Despite traffic congestion and power outages, the rain was beneficial for Rabi crops, according to experts.
After an extended period of dry weather, Punjab and Haryana felt the welcome relief of widespread rain on Friday. While the downpour brought smiles to farmers across both states, it also led to several disruptions.
Gusty winds accompanying the rain caused temporary power outages and physical damage in some areas, including a house roof collapse injuring three boys in Chandigarh. Incidents of uprooted trees were also reported, impacting cars, homes, and infrastructure.
Despite heavy traffic congestion, farmers expressed relief, noting the rain's crucial benefit for Rabi crops. Climate experts confirmed that this weather pattern would provide needed moisture for crops like wheat, aiding agricultural productivity.
