Karur Vysya Bank Reports Record Profit in December 2025 Quarter

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has announced a staggering 39% rise in net profit for the October-December 2025 quarter, totaling Rs 690 crore. This significant increase underscores the bank's robust growth trajectory and operational resilience, according to their latest financial disclosures.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank's total business surged to Rs 2,11,647 crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 16.29% increase from last year. Key financial parameters, including net interest income, showed significant improvement—up 14.62% to Rs 1,239 crore for the quarter.

Bank CEO Ramesh Babu highlighted the institution's focus on inclusive growth across all segments, achieving their highest-ever quarterly net profit. Asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets dipping to 0.71% of gross advances, reinforcing the bank's strategic stability and reliability.