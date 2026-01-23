Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank Reports Record Profit in December 2025 Quarter

Karur Vysya Bank, a private sector lender, reported a 39% increase in net profit for the October-December 2025 quarter, totaling Rs 690 crore. Total business rose to Rs 2,11,647 crore by the end of 2025, supported by growth in net interest income and improved asset quality, according to the bank's CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has announced a staggering 39% rise in net profit for the October-December 2025 quarter, totaling Rs 690 crore. This significant increase underscores the bank's robust growth trajectory and operational resilience, according to their latest financial disclosures.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank's total business surged to Rs 2,11,647 crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 16.29% increase from last year. Key financial parameters, including net interest income, showed significant improvement—up 14.62% to Rs 1,239 crore for the quarter.

Bank CEO Ramesh Babu highlighted the institution's focus on inclusive growth across all segments, achieving their highest-ever quarterly net profit. Asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets dipping to 0.71% of gross advances, reinforcing the bank's strategic stability and reliability.

