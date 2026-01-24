Left Menu

Power Crisis in Chernihiv: Overnight Attack Leaves Thousands in the Dark

An overnight Russian attack in Ukraine's Chernihiv region has resulted in a significant power outage, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. The regional energy provider, Chernihivoblenergo, reported that a crucial energy facility near Nizhyn was damaged, leading to the widespread loss of electricity.

In Ukraine's Chernihiv region, a Russian overnight offensive has plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness, energy company Chernihivoblenergo announced on Saturday.

The attack targeted a critical energy installation near the town of Nizhyn, significantly disrupting the power supply in the region.

This act has intensified the challenges faced by residents amid ongoing tensions.

