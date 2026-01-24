Power Crisis in Chernihiv: Overnight Attack Leaves Thousands in the Dark
An overnight Russian attack in Ukraine's Chernihiv region has resulted in a significant power outage, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. The regional energy provider, Chernihivoblenergo, reported that a crucial energy facility near Nizhyn was damaged, leading to the widespread loss of electricity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In Ukraine's Chernihiv region, a Russian overnight offensive has plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness, energy company Chernihivoblenergo announced on Saturday.
The attack targeted a critical energy installation near the town of Nizhyn, significantly disrupting the power supply in the region.
This act has intensified the challenges faced by residents amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
