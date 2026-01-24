In a strategic move reflecting the growing influence of cryptocurrencies, Iran's Central Bank stockpiled $500 million worth of USDT amid widespread protests and a weakening rial. This decision aims to stabilize the currency and bolster trade as the world embraces digital assets.

As the crypto market nudges towards a wider recovery, DeepSnitch AI emerges as a standout project with significant traction. With $1.3 million raised in its presale, this AI-centric platform is poised for potential explosive growth, offering unique features such as risk analysis and scam detection.

Concurrently, Iran's broader crypto activity has surged, indicating a shift towards digital currencies as a hedge against economic instability. Traders are focusing on projects like DeepSnitch AI, which is being touted as the next big player, offering massive potential returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)