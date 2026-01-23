U.N. Condemns Iran’s Deadly Crackdown Amid Protests

The United Nations' Human Rights Council held an emergency session where High Commissioner Volker Turk implored the Iranian government to cease its severe repression of protestors. This call to action came with appeals for U.N. investigations to document human rights abuses for potential legal action.

The protests, described by rights groups as the most significant government crackdown since Iran's 1979 revolution, have reportedly led to thousands of deaths. Iran attributes the unrest to foreign-backed elements, while over 50 countries, including Germany, Britain, and France, voiced their disapproval of Iran's actions.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva rejected the session's legitimacy. Nevertheless, Western diplomats are optimistic about extending a U.N. investigative mandate, initially established in 2022, to scrutinize crimes related to the ongoing unrest that began on December 28.

