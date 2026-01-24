Left Menu

Amit Shah Lauds Uttar Pradesh's Transformation on Statehood Day

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized opposition parties, crediting BJP for transforming Uttar Pradesh from a 'beemaru' state into an economic powerhouse. Speaking at Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day, Shah praised the state's development and expressed hope for it becoming fully developed by India's 100th independence anniversary in 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:16 IST
update-Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on opposition parties, namely Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Saturday, accusing them of rendering Uttar Pradesh a 'beemaru' state during their tenures. Shah credited the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for transforming it into a breakthrough state.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day celebrations in Lucknow, Shah underscored the remarkable progress achieved under BJP's governance. He highlighted that development had reached every corner of the state, reversing years of stagnation.

'Once, Uttar Pradesh was seen purely as a source of labor. Now, it stands as the powerhouse driving India's economy,' Shah stated. He envisions transforming the state into a fully developed entity by 2047, as part of a thriving India celebrating a century of independence. The event also recognized astronaut Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla's contributions to space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

