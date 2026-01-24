Amit Shah Lauds Uttar Pradesh's Transformation on Statehood Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on opposition parties, namely Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Saturday, accusing them of rendering Uttar Pradesh a 'beemaru' state during their tenures. Shah credited the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for transforming it into a breakthrough state.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day celebrations in Lucknow, Shah underscored the remarkable progress achieved under BJP's governance. He highlighted that development had reached every corner of the state, reversing years of stagnation.

'Once, Uttar Pradesh was seen purely as a source of labor. Now, it stands as the powerhouse driving India's economy,' Shah stated. He envisions transforming the state into a fully developed entity by 2047, as part of a thriving India celebrating a century of independence. The event also recognized astronaut Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla's contributions to space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)