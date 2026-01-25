Left Menu

Power Restored in Greenland Capital After Storm-Induced Outage

Greenland's capital, Nuuk, restored electricity early Sunday following a storm that damaged a transmission cable, leaving thousands without power. The outage began late Saturday and power was restored by early Sunday morning. Residents are accustomed to outages due to challenging weather conditions. The government recently updated crisis preparedness recommendations.

After a powerful storm disrupted service, Greenland's capital, Nuuk, successfully restored electricity early Sunday morning, overcoming a challenging outage that had affected thousands. The city was plunged into darkness late on Saturday, leaving residents without heating in the harsh winter conditions.

Nukissiorfiit, the utility providing power sourced from the Buksefjord hydropower plant, announced that electricity resumed around 4:30 a.m., alleviating the hardship endured overnight. The shutdown underscored the difficulties Greenlanders face regularly, as severe weather frequently damages the fragile transmission lines traversing the rugged landscape.

Just days prior to the incident, government officials had updated strategies for crisis preparedness, advising residents to stockpile essentials. This move came amid heightened geopolitical attention following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial interest in purchasing Greenland.

