Left Menu

Champions of Change: Mir Jafar's War Against Substance Abuse

Mir Jafar, praised by PM Modi, has successfully led his village in Anantnag towards becoming tobacco-free, addressing substance abuse through youth engagement and community support. His actions resonate as an inspiration, demonstrating how collective efforts can tackle challenges and contribute to national betterment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:48 IST
Champions of Change: Mir Jafar's War Against Substance Abuse
  • Country:
  • India

Mir Jafar, a young activist from Anantnag, received commendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann ki Baat radio address for his work in combating substance abuse in his village.

At a press meeting in Sheikhgund, Jafar expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognizing his efforts, stating that the acknowledgment was a significant morale booster that will drive future endeavors.

Jafar's initiative stemmed from witnessing local youth succumbing to drugs, while elders battled cancer from tobacco. He engaged the community, particularly the youth, in awareness efforts, which successfully resulted in a tobacco-free village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026