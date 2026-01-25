Champions of Change: Mir Jafar's War Against Substance Abuse

Mir Jafar, a young activist from Anantnag, received commendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann ki Baat radio address for his work in combating substance abuse in his village.

At a press meeting in Sheikhgund, Jafar expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognizing his efforts, stating that the acknowledgment was a significant morale booster that will drive future endeavors.

Jafar's initiative stemmed from witnessing local youth succumbing to drugs, while elders battled cancer from tobacco. He engaged the community, particularly the youth, in awareness efforts, which successfully resulted in a tobacco-free village.

