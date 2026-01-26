Empowering India: The River of Light in Power Sector Transformation
The Ministry of Power's Republic Day parade tableau, themed 'Prakash Ganga', highlighted India's shift to a sustainable and digital energy ecosystem. Key features included smart meters, renewable energy sources, and clean mobility initiatives, showcasing India's leadership in clean energy and commitment to a resilient and inclusive future.
The Ministry of Power's vibrant tableau made a striking appearance at the Republic Day parade, capturing India's transformative journey in the power sector.
The tableau, themed 'Prakash Ganga' or 'River of Light', emblematically represented the constant and seamless flow of electricity through India's integrated national grid.
From smart meters and wind turbines to solar rooftops and EV stations, the display reiterated the nation's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable growth.
