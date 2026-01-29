Chip Stocks Drive Nasdaq Gains Amid Fed Holding Steady on Rates

The Nasdaq experienced a slight rise attributed to gains in chip stocks, while the S&P 500 closed with minimal changes on Wednesday. This market reaction followed the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady, matching expectations, with no clear indication on future rate cuts.

The Fed's statement highlighted persistent inflation and solid economic growth as reasons for maintaining current rates. While the job market shows signs of stabilization, the Fed removed previous language indicating rising downside employment risks.

Technology stocks, particularly AI chip leaders like Nvidia, contributed significantly to market gains. As investors digest Federal Reserve updates, attention shifts to upcoming earnings from major tech firms, including those from the 'Magnificent Seven,' raising questions about the return on AI investments.

