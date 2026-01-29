Left Menu

Chip Stocks Drive Nasdaq Gains Amid Fed Holding Steady on Rates

The Nasdaq saw a slight boost from chip stocks while other indices, like the S&P 500, remained largely unchanged. The Federal Reserve kept rates steady, and investors turned their attention to tech sector earnings, particularly AI-related stocks, driving advances despite the market's mixed standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:31 IST
Chip Stocks Drive Nasdaq Gains Amid Fed Holding Steady on Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq experienced a slight rise attributed to gains in chip stocks, while the S&P 500 closed with minimal changes on Wednesday. This market reaction followed the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady, matching expectations, with no clear indication on future rate cuts.

The Fed's statement highlighted persistent inflation and solid economic growth as reasons for maintaining current rates. While the job market shows signs of stabilization, the Fed removed previous language indicating rising downside employment risks.

Technology stocks, particularly AI chip leaders like Nvidia, contributed significantly to market gains. As investors digest Federal Reserve updates, attention shifts to upcoming earnings from major tech firms, including those from the 'Magnificent Seven,' raising questions about the return on AI investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026