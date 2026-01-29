Silver And Gold Shine Bright Amid Global Uncertainty

Silver prices in the national capital soared past the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram milestone on Thursday, marking an all-time high amid a historic surge in the global bullion market.

Gold also hit unprecedented levels, with a fresh record of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams, in response to heightened investor demand and global economic uncertainties.

Experts attribute these significant upswings to escalating geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar, which have reinforced the appeal of precious metals as reliable hedges against growing risks.