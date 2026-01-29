Left Menu

Silver And Gold Shine Bright Amid Global Uncertainty

Silver prices hit a record high in the national capital, while gold also reached new peaks, driven by global market trends amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Both metals have become prime choices for investors seeking safe-haven assets as tensions escalate worldwide.

Silver prices in the national capital soared past the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram milestone on Thursday, marking an all-time high amid a historic surge in the global bullion market.

Gold also hit unprecedented levels, with a fresh record of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams, in response to heightened investor demand and global economic uncertainties.

Experts attribute these significant upswings to escalating geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar, which have reinforced the appeal of precious metals as reliable hedges against growing risks.

