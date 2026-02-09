Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Investigation and Legal Action

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari declared that nobody is above the law in response to the Kanpur Lamborghini accident. He assured that the incident is under investigation and that strict measures will be implemented as mandated by the law.

Earlier, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed identifying the vehicle involved. Seized by authorities, the Lamborghini was driven by Shivam Mishra, with his father identified as KK Mishra. Following the accident, it was reported that bouncers extricated Mishra from the car due to alleged medical issues. One person was hospitalized as investigations continue.

Emphasizing that legal rules apply equally, Commissioner Lal assured that legal action would be pursued against Mishra, regardless of his vehicle's luxury status. BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi reported that six people sustained injuries, with one requiring hospitalization, reiterating the police's commitment to unbiased legal proceedings.

The accident, which occurred at Jhula Park Crossing, involved the Lamborghini hitting a parked motorcycle and a pedestrian. The FIR cites serious injuries and damages. Despite political tensions, local authorities emphasize a factual investigation, with no arrests made yet as inquiries progress.

Providing eyewitness accounts, Satyendra Singh Chandel described how Mishra was quickly removed from the scene post-accident. The incident involved multiple injuries, and the Lamborghini has since been impounded by police as they seek to uncover the truth behind the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)