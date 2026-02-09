Left Menu

Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Investigation and Legal Action

A Lamborghini accident in Kanpur has prompted a thorough investigation, with strict action promised against the driver. The incident involved multiple injuries and resulted in an FIR. Authorities emphasize equal legal treatment regardless of the vehicle's status, while political tensions surface over the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:53 IST
Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Investigation and Legal Action
UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari declared that nobody is above the law in response to the Kanpur Lamborghini accident. He assured that the incident is under investigation and that strict measures will be implemented as mandated by the law.

Earlier, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed identifying the vehicle involved. Seized by authorities, the Lamborghini was driven by Shivam Mishra, with his father identified as KK Mishra. Following the accident, it was reported that bouncers extricated Mishra from the car due to alleged medical issues. One person was hospitalized as investigations continue.

Emphasizing that legal rules apply equally, Commissioner Lal assured that legal action would be pursued against Mishra, regardless of his vehicle's luxury status. BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi reported that six people sustained injuries, with one requiring hospitalization, reiterating the police's commitment to unbiased legal proceedings.

The accident, which occurred at Jhula Park Crossing, involved the Lamborghini hitting a parked motorcycle and a pedestrian. The FIR cites serious injuries and damages. Despite political tensions, local authorities emphasize a factual investigation, with no arrests made yet as inquiries progress.

Providing eyewitness accounts, Satyendra Singh Chandel described how Mishra was quickly removed from the scene post-accident. The incident involved multiple injuries, and the Lamborghini has since been impounded by police as they seek to uncover the truth behind the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Strategy: Diversification Amid Controversy

India's Energy Strategy: Diversification Amid Controversy

 India
2
Lammy Pledges Support Amid Leadership Pressure

Lammy Pledges Support Amid Leadership Pressure

 United Kingdom
3
Breaking Barriers: India and US Tariff Reduction Deal

Breaking Barriers: India and US Tariff Reduction Deal

 India
4
Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal's Electoral Roll Row

Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal's Electoral Roll Row

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026