In a critical development, Iran's atomic chief suggested on Monday that the country could agree to dilute its highly enriched uranium in exchange for the lifting of all financial sanctions. This marks a significant step in the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, as both nations seek to revive diplomatic ties.

The backdrop of these talks is marked by the recent crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran, an event reminiscent of the 1979 Islamic Revolution unrest. In this tense environment, President Trump has shown aggressive postures by positioning naval forces and threatening military interventions, though he refrained from acting during recent demonstrations.

The negotiations focus on Iran's uranium enrichment program, with Washington demanding Iran to reduce its stockpile enriched to near weapons-grade levels. Comments from Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, suggest openness to uranium dilution if sanctions are lifted, while reinforcing Iran's commitment to maintaining its nuclear rights.

