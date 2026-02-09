Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), prepares to unveil its new strategy for 2026-2030. This development was hinted during a soft launch at a Riyadh conference. The strategy aims to attract key investors and strategic partners, shaping the future economic landscape.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is poised to reveal its 2026-2030 strategy this week, according to two sources familiar with the plan, as reported by Reuters on Monday.
The PIF discreetly introduced its new five-year strategy to key investors and strategic partners on the fringes of a conference held in Riyadh earlier this week, three people close to the situation indicated.
This strategic roadmap is expected to attract vital investment and partnerships to support Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.
