Mexico's Oil Diplomacy with Cuba: A Delicate Balance
Mexico halts oil shipments to Cuba amid diplomatic efforts to support the island without provoking U.S. reprisals. Mexico had become Cuba's largest oil supplier after Venezuelan shipments stopped. President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to maintain favorable relations while avoiding U.S-imposed tariffs on countries sending oil to Cuba.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a suspension of the nation's oil shipments to Cuba. This move aims to support the Caribbean island without attracting punitive measures from Washington.
Following the cessation of Venezuelan oil supplies in December, Mexico emerged as Cuba's primary source of oil. However, U.S. threats of imposing tariffs on nations exporting oil to Cuba have necessitated a reevaluation of Mexico's stance.
President Sheinbaum's government continues to navigate the complex terrain of international relations, striving to aid Cuba while preserving amicable economic and political relations with the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Oil Surge: PDVSA Boosts Production in Orinoco Belt
U.S. Forces Seize Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Escalated Sanctions
U.S. Energy Secretary's Venture into Venezuelan Oil Dialogue
U.S. Energy Secretary to Begin Talks in Venezuela
Venezuelan Opposition Clashes: Guanipa Kidnapping Bares Political Tensions