Mexico's Oil Diplomacy with Cuba: A Delicate Balance

Mexico halts oil shipments to Cuba amid diplomatic efforts to support the island without provoking U.S. reprisals. Mexico had become Cuba's largest oil supplier after Venezuelan shipments stopped. President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to maintain favorable relations while avoiding U.S-imposed tariffs on countries sending oil to Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a suspension of the nation's oil shipments to Cuba. This move aims to support the Caribbean island without attracting punitive measures from Washington.

Following the cessation of Venezuelan oil supplies in December, Mexico emerged as Cuba's primary source of oil. However, U.S. threats of imposing tariffs on nations exporting oil to Cuba have necessitated a reevaluation of Mexico's stance.

President Sheinbaum's government continues to navigate the complex terrain of international relations, striving to aid Cuba while preserving amicable economic and political relations with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

