Tragic Collision on Meerut-Delhi Highway: Two Dead, Three Injured in Road Mishap
A fatal accident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway resulted in two deaths and three injuries after a truck collision, with a subsequent speeding vehicle crashing into rescuers. Police investigations are ongoing. Last month, a separate accident in South Delhi claimed the life of a law student struck by a school bus.
In a tragic incident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway, two individuals lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries following a road accident late Monday night, as per police reports. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manisha Singh, described the series of events that led to this catastrophic accident.
According to Singh, the initial crash involved a truck and another vehicle. Tragically, when rescuers, including other truck drivers, came to aid the truck driver, they were struck by another speeding vehicle. The bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation into the fatal accident is currently underway.
This incident follows a similar tragedy last month, when a 24-year-old law student died after a school bus hit his motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi. The Delhi Police arrested the bus driver and filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
