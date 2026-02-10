Birk Ruud Claims Gold in Slopestyle at Milano Cortina

Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud showcased his exceptional skills by earning the gold medal in the men's slopestyle event during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy on Tuesday.

The competition saw fierce performances, with American athlete Alex Hall securing the silver medal through his impressive runs.

New Zealand's Luca Harrington completed the podium with a bronze medal finish, wrapping up a thrilling contest in the world of freestyle skiing.

