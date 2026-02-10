AB InBev India's SmartBarley Initiative: Strengthening Farmer Partnerships
AB InBev India plans to procure over 16,000 tons of domestically grown barley by 2026, engaging over 2,000 farmers through the SmartBarley program. It aims to advance sustainable farming and strengthen supply chains across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, enhancing farmer partnerships and scientific practices.
- Country:
- India
AB InBev India is set to bolster its procurement strategy by sourcing more than 16,000 tons of locally grown barley by 2026, a move expected to enhance supply chain resilience and strengthen farmer market linkages.
The company has involved over 2,000 barley farmers through its SmartBarley initiative, which spans Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on sustainable agriculture and scientific farming practices.
Speaking at the 6th Annual Barley Growers Day in Chomu, Rajasthan, a company official announced plans to expand the program into new regions, allocate more land per farmer to high-quality barley cultivation, and deepen long-term partnerships.
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro Extends Services for India's T20 World Cup Clash Against Namibia
Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue
India-UK Pact: Boost to Employee Mobility
Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone
Karnataka Sets Stage for India's First Construction Equipment Testing Hub