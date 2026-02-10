Left Menu

AB InBev India's SmartBarley Initiative: Strengthening Farmer Partnerships

AB InBev India plans to procure over 16,000 tons of domestically grown barley by 2026, engaging over 2,000 farmers through the SmartBarley program. It aims to advance sustainable farming and strengthen supply chains across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, enhancing farmer partnerships and scientific practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:53 IST
AB InBev India is set to bolster its procurement strategy by sourcing more than 16,000 tons of locally grown barley by 2026, a move expected to enhance supply chain resilience and strengthen farmer market linkages.

The company has involved over 2,000 barley farmers through its SmartBarley initiative, which spans Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on sustainable agriculture and scientific farming practices.

Speaking at the 6th Annual Barley Growers Day in Chomu, Rajasthan, a company official announced plans to expand the program into new regions, allocate more land per farmer to high-quality barley cultivation, and deepen long-term partnerships.

