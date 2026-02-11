Left Menu

Revolutionizing Energy Management: Smart Meters Installation in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has installed over 12.36 lakh smart meters across the Union Territory as part of a centrally-sponsored initiative. The project, involving multiple agencies, is set to improve energy management. This move aligns with BIS and CEA standards for nationwide compatibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a significant milestone in energy management, with over 12.36 lakh smart meters installed across the Union Territory. This initiative is part of a centrally-sponsored scheme, executed through multiple agencies, that promises to transform energy consumption patterns in the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed these details in a written response to a question in the assembly, highlighting the district-specific meter installations overseen by Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

The modern meters adhere to national standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), ensuring they meet the same technical criteria as installations across India, enhancing consistency and reliability in energy management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

