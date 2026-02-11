Revolutionizing Energy Management: Smart Meters Installation in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a significant milestone in energy management, with over 12.36 lakh smart meters installed across the Union Territory. This initiative is part of a centrally-sponsored scheme, executed through multiple agencies, that promises to transform energy consumption patterns in the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed these details in a written response to a question in the assembly, highlighting the district-specific meter installations overseen by Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

The modern meters adhere to national standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), ensuring they meet the same technical criteria as installations across India, enhancing consistency and reliability in energy management.

(With inputs from agencies.)