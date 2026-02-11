IRS Tax Info Leaked to Immigration Authorities

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has inadvertently disclosed confidential tax information belonging to thousands of individuals to federal immigration authorities, according to a report by the Washington Post on Wednesday. The incident has raised significant privacy concerns and has prompted swift action.

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the breach, which involved sensitive personal data. The IRS quickly moved to contain the damage by coordinating with other federal agencies to manage the fallout and ensure such errors do not recur.

This discovery highlights the challenges and responsibilities associated with handling sensitive data and is likely to result in closer scrutiny of the IRS's data-sharing protocols by regulators and privacy advocates alike.