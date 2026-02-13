Lexlegis: Pioneering Legal AI at India AI Impact Summit 2026

In a groundbreaking move, Lexlegis, India's burgeoning AI-powered legal intelligence platform, is set to participate in the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20, 2026. This summit marks a notable shift from mere discussions on AI safety to tangible real-world applications in various sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Lexlegis plans to make a strong impression with five dedicated stalls demonstrating the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in legal research, judicial analytics, compliance, and tax intelligence. 'The global AI discourse is shifting from possibility to accountability,' stated Saakar Yadav, Founder of Lexlegis. Their mission is to empower the legal community in India with real-time and reliable AI intelligence, aiming for responsible justice and economic growth.

This summit promises to be a significant convergence of technology leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, alongside India's top business figures and the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It highlights India's role in advancing responsible AI, with Lexlegis spotlighting innovative features such as weekly AI updates, explainable AI models, and scalable solutions for legal research.

(With inputs from agencies.)