Lexlegis: Pioneering Legal AI at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Lexlegis, an AI-powered legal platform, will showcase its innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Emphasizing responsible AI, the platform aims to transform India's legal ecosystem by offering enhanced research, transparency, and accessibility. The summit features global tech leaders and highlights India's growing role in AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST
Lexlegis to Showcase AI-Driven Legal Intelligence at India AI Impact Summit 2026 with Five-Stall Presence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Lexlegis, India's burgeoning AI-powered legal intelligence platform, is set to participate in the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20, 2026. This summit marks a notable shift from mere discussions on AI safety to tangible real-world applications in various sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Lexlegis plans to make a strong impression with five dedicated stalls demonstrating the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in legal research, judicial analytics, compliance, and tax intelligence. 'The global AI discourse is shifting from possibility to accountability,' stated Saakar Yadav, Founder of Lexlegis. Their mission is to empower the legal community in India with real-time and reliable AI intelligence, aiming for responsible justice and economic growth.

This summit promises to be a significant convergence of technology leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, alongside India's top business figures and the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It highlights India's role in advancing responsible AI, with Lexlegis spotlighting innovative features such as weekly AI updates, explainable AI models, and scalable solutions for legal research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

