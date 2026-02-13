Record-Breaking Streaks at MPPGCL: A Powerhouse of Achievement
Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited's coal-fired units achieved significant milestones with uninterrupted power generation: 500 days at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station and 100 days at Satpura Thermal Power Station. This highlights MPPGCL's technical prowess and commitment to providing reliable electricity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has set remarkable records with its coal-fired units generating uninterrupted power for extended periods, officials announced on Friday.
The 210 MW Unit 5 at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS) in Anuppur achieved a streak of 500 days, while the 250 MW Unit 10 at Satpura Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Betul maintained a 100-day unbroken power run.
These achievements reflect the professional expertise and commitment of MPPGCL in ensuring dependable electricity supply, highlighted by high availability and load factors, alongside commendable plant efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)