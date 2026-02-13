Record-Breaking Streaks at MPPGCL: A Powerhouse of Achievement

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has set remarkable records with its coal-fired units generating uninterrupted power for extended periods, officials announced on Friday.

The 210 MW Unit 5 at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS) in Anuppur achieved a streak of 500 days, while the 250 MW Unit 10 at Satpura Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Betul maintained a 100-day unbroken power run.

These achievements reflect the professional expertise and commitment of MPPGCL in ensuring dependable electricity supply, highlighted by high availability and load factors, alongside commendable plant efficiency.

