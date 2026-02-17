Left Menu

India's Leap into AI-Driven Healthcare: Launching SAHI and BODH

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda introduced two key digital health initiatives, SAHI and BODH, at the India AI Impact Summit. These initiatives aim to integrate AI into healthcare safely and efficiently, balancing innovation with ethical standards, patient data protection, and national health objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:21 IST
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled two groundbreaking digital health initiatives—SAHI and BODH—at the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday. These launches signify a pivotal advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployment within India's healthcare framework, putting safety, ethics, and evidence at the forefront of AI integration.

Labeling the event both timely and crucial, Nadda highlighted AI's transformative potential, noting its capability to revolutionize the economy with healthcare at its core. "AI today is no longer a futuristic idea. It holds the power to transform every facet of our economy," he remarked. He underscored India's foresight in establishing digital foundations nearly a decade ago, aligning the health sector decisively with the national digital vision.

SAHI, described as more than just a technology strategy, is posited as a governance framework, guiding India towards responsible AI use. It aims to foster collaboration while safeguarding public interests. Similarly, BODH, developed by IIT Kanpur with the National Health Authority, will benchmark AI models against diverse datasets, ensuring standards of reliability and alignment with health priorities.

