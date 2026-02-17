Left Menu

Tata and Airbus Launch India's First Private Helicopter Assembly Line

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, in collaboration with Airbus, has inaugurated India's first private sector helicopter final assembly line for the H125 in Karnataka. This initiative aims to boost India's aerospace capabilities by manufacturing and maintaining sophisticated helicopters locally, enhancing self-reliance in both civil and military aviation sectors.

17-02-2026
Tata Advanced Systems inaugurates Airbus H125 helicopter production (Photo/Airbus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has inaugurated India's first private-sector helicopter final assembly line for the Airbus H125 at Vemagal, Karnataka. This milestone event was attended virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The inauguration saw the presence of key figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Catherine Vautrin. Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, hailed this initiative as a pivotal moment for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in aerospace, marking a first in private sector manufacturing of advanced rotary-wing platforms in India.

Airbus CEO Bruno Even emphasized that the venture, a significant step towards India's self-reliance in aerospace, could also produce the military version H125M. The H125, notable for its high-altitude capabilities, including landing on Mount Everest, is pivotal for enhancing India's civil and defence aviation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

