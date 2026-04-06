AIADMK Leader Palaniswami's Wealth Disclosure: Rs 50.86 Lakh in Assets
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami revealed owning assets worth Rs 50.86 lakh, primarily in cash and bank savings, with zero immovable assets. His wife P Radha's assets totaled Rs 5.61 crore, inclusive of movable and immovable holdings. Palaniswami also disclosed liabilities of Rs 17 lakh.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami declared his assets valued at Rs 50.86 lakh on Monday, encompassing cash and bank accounts. His spouse, P Radha, holds assets totaling Rs 5.61 crore.
In his election affidavit submitted to the EC during his nomination for Tamil Nadu's Salem district's Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami noted having Rs 50,000 in cash alongside Rs 50.86 lakh in movable assets through bank savings.
Notably, the former Chief Minister does not own any immovable properties, while his wife's asset portfolio includes Rs 2.16 crore in movable assets and Rs 3.45 crore as immovable assets. Palaniswami's liabilities amount to Rs 17 lakh, mainly involving personal hand loans.
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- Edappadi Palaniswami
- assets
- declaration
- election
- affidavit
- Salem
- nomination
- Tamil Nadu
- finance
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