AIADMK Leader Palaniswami's Wealth Disclosure: Rs 50.86 Lakh in Assets

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami declared his assets valued at Rs 50.86 lakh on Monday, encompassing cash and bank accounts. His spouse, P Radha, holds assets totaling Rs 5.61 crore.

In his election affidavit submitted to the EC during his nomination for Tamil Nadu's Salem district's Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami noted having Rs 50,000 in cash alongside Rs 50.86 lakh in movable assets through bank savings.

Notably, the former Chief Minister does not own any immovable properties, while his wife's asset portfolio includes Rs 2.16 crore in movable assets and Rs 3.45 crore as immovable assets. Palaniswami's liabilities amount to Rs 17 lakh, mainly involving personal hand loans.