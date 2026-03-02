Franco-German Pact: Strengthening Europe's Nuclear Deterrence

France and Germany are stepping up their nuclear deterrence cooperation by forming a joint steering group, as announced by the countries' leaders on Monday. This initiative is aimed at coordinating strategic doctrine and exercises.

The decision emerges amid increasing security concerns across Europe and skepticism about the dependability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella under President Donald Trump. The collaborative effort seeks to bolster Europe's ability to manage escalation below the nuclear threshold, focusing on early warning, air defense, and deep precision strike capabilities.

The two nations have committed to start concrete actions this year, including Germany's involvement in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites. Their efforts are intended to complement, not replace, NATO's nuclear deterrence, reinforcing their reliance on the U.S. and the independent nuclear forces of France and Britain.

