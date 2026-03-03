India's Wildlife Crusade: Cheetahs and Big Cats Lead the Charge

In a significant World Wildlife Day announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian government's unwavering commitment to protecting wildlife through conservation and sustainable practices. Amid global environmental challenges, Modi spotlighted initiatives like the International Big Cat Alliance, aimed at fostering collaboration on big cat conservation and cheetah translocation.

The Prime Minister underscored India's unique role as a guardian of diverse wildlife. With over 70% of the world's tigers and the largest population of one-horned rhinos calling India home, efforts to conserve these species are both crucial and ongoing. His remarks emphasized India's responsibility and dedication to maintaining these populations.

In a separate milestone, India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction saw nine cheetahs from Botswana released into Kuno National Park, underscoring the nation's ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation on February 28. The International Big Cat Alliance, established in 2024, aims to bolster conservation efforts through global collaboration, reflecting India's leadership in safeguarding biodiversity.