Tragic End: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Set Ablaze

An auto-rickshaw driver tragically succumbed to severe burn injuries after reportedly being set on fire by his former partner and her accomplices. The incident, which has shocked the Shahganj community, took place amid personal disputes involving sensitive private photographs.

Chand, the victim, had been living with Shabnam, a widow who recently remarried her brother-in-law. Tensions escalated when Shabnam began pressuring Chand to delete certain private photos, fearing they might be shared on social media.

Police reported that on February 27, while Chand was returning from a passenger drop-off, he was intercepted, doused with petrol, and set aflame. Despite being rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Chand succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have lodged an FIR and are actively pursuing the suspects.

