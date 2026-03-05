Left Menu

Tragic End: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Set Ablaze

An auto-rickshaw driver named Chand died from severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by a former partner and her accomplices. The incident followed personal tensions involving private photos. The police are investigating the case, seeking to apprehend the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:07 IST
Tragic End: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Set Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An auto-rickshaw driver tragically succumbed to severe burn injuries after reportedly being set on fire by his former partner and her accomplices. The incident, which has shocked the Shahganj community, took place amid personal disputes involving sensitive private photographs.

Chand, the victim, had been living with Shabnam, a widow who recently remarried her brother-in-law. Tensions escalated when Shabnam began pressuring Chand to delete certain private photos, fearing they might be shared on social media.

Police reported that on February 27, while Chand was returning from a passenger drop-off, he was intercepted, doused with petrol, and set aflame. Despite being rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Chand succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have lodged an FIR and are actively pursuing the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026