Sachin Pilot Urges India's Diplomatic Stand Amid West Asia Conflict

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced strong opinions on the unfolding conflict in West Asia, urging for a swift resolution and emphasizing India's need to maintain its diplomatic neutrality. Pilot believes that India's historical stance as a balanced and mature nation should guide its actions amidst these global events.

Referring specifically to a U.S. military action that targeted an Iranian vessel near India's strategic zone, Pilot argued that remaining silent on such incidents is not beneficial for Indian interests. He insisted that India must 'stand up and say what is right and what is wrong' to uphold its international principles.

Pilot also criticized what he perceives as an imbalanced acceptance of international trade conditions, particularly referencing agreements brokered under former U.S. President Trump. Stressing the need for equitable dealings, he called for government action to protect national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)