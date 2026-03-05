Left Menu

QatarEnergy Reveals Strategic April Crude Pricing

QatarEnergy has announced its official selling prices for April 2023, setting marine crude at Oman/Dubai prices plus $0.05 per barrel and land crude at Oman/Dubai prices plus $1 per barrel, according to a recent pricing document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:43 IST
QatarEnergy has disclosed the official selling prices for its April crude oil shipments.

The pricing document highlights that marine crude will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $0.05 a barrel.

Additionally, land crude will have an added $1 per barrel over Oman/Dubai benchmarks, signaling strategic market positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

