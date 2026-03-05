QatarEnergy Reveals Strategic April Crude Pricing
QatarEnergy has announced its official selling prices for April 2023, setting marine crude at Oman/Dubai prices plus $0.05 per barrel and land crude at Oman/Dubai prices plus $1 per barrel, according to a recent pricing document.
QatarEnergy has disclosed the official selling prices for its April crude oil shipments.
The pricing document highlights that marine crude will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $0.05 a barrel.
Additionally, land crude will have an added $1 per barrel over Oman/Dubai benchmarks, signaling strategic market positioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
