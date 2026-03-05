Left Menu

Market Jitters Amidst Middle East Tensions: Inflation Threats Loom

U.S. stock index futures remain stable despite ongoing Middle East conflict raising inflation concerns. Broadcom's optimistic AI chip forecast boosts tech stocks. Energy disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz and potential crude price hikes complicate Federal Reserve policy. Investors adjust rate cut expectations amid volatility and mixed travel and energy stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST
Market Jitters Amidst Middle East Tensions: Inflation Threats Loom

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Thursday, amid a backdrop of escalating Middle East conflict that heightened inflation fears, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The mood was lifted by Broadcom's bullish AI chip revenue forecast, predicting sales to exceed $100 billion next year, significantly boosting its share price. Despite ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Wall Street faired better than its European and Asian counterparts, largely due to a recovery in technology stocks.

Prolonged shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could further amplify inflation through increased energy and shipping costs, challenging the Fed's policy. Investors are wary of crude prices nearing $100 a barrel and adapting to potential delays in rate cuts. The market's complex outlook is influenced by energy price impacts and inflation risks.

TRENDING

1
Kochi Airport Pioneers a New Era with On-Site Co-Working

Kochi Airport Pioneers a New Era with On-Site Co-Working

 India
2
Mild Earthquakes Jiggle Gujarat Districts

Mild Earthquakes Jiggle Gujarat Districts

 India
3
India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions

India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions

 India
4
Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals

Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026