Market Jitters Amidst Middle East Tensions: Inflation Threats Loom

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Thursday, amid a backdrop of escalating Middle East conflict that heightened inflation fears, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The mood was lifted by Broadcom's bullish AI chip revenue forecast, predicting sales to exceed $100 billion next year, significantly boosting its share price. Despite ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Wall Street faired better than its European and Asian counterparts, largely due to a recovery in technology stocks.

Prolonged shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could further amplify inflation through increased energy and shipping costs, challenging the Fed's policy. Investors are wary of crude prices nearing $100 a barrel and adapting to potential delays in rate cuts. The market's complex outlook is influenced by energy price impacts and inflation risks.