Left Menu

'How long will American blackmail continue?': Cong after 30-day waiver on Russian oil purchase

To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 09:26 IST
'How long will American blackmail continue?': Cong after 30-day waiver on Russian oil purchase
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government after the US announced a temporary waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, and asked till when will this ''American blackmail'' continue. In a post in rhyming in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, ''Trump ka naya khel, Dilli dost ko kaha, Putin se le sakte ho tel, kab tak chalega ye Ameriki blackmail (Trump's new game; told his friend in Delhi you can get oil from Putin; how long will this American blackmail continue?) Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, the US said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver on Russian oil purchases. ''President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,'' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday. Bessent said this ''deliberately short-term measure'' will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. ''India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage,'' Bessent said in a post on X. US President Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with the administration asserting that Delhi's purchases were helping fuel Russia's war against Ukraine. Last month, the US and India announced they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on trade, and Trump issued an Executive Order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India, noting the commitment by New Delhi to stop importing energy from Moscow and increase purchasing American energy products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Mi...

 Global
2
TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities

TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or co...

 India
3
Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran

Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran

 Japan
4
ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd. in Mumbai, Hyderabad

ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd. in Mumbai, Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026