Iran Vows 'Heroic Nationalist Defence' Amid Rising Tensions with US and Israel

In a significant declaration, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has emphasized that Tehran finds itself with no alternative but to engage in a 'heroic nationalist defence' against what he describes as an invasion by American and Israeli forces. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Khatibzadeh highlighted Iran's resolve to resist to the 'last bullet' and 'last soldier' amid what he termed as a state of total war.

The Deputy Foreign Minister underscored the severity of the situation, stating that Iran is under constant attack through carpet-bombing by US and Israeli forces, marking it as a nationalistic battle against external aggression. He expressed concerns over the violation of international law, alleging that such actions threaten global diplomatic norms, including the reported assassination of a foreign head of state by the US.

Khatibzadeh also drew parallels with historical injustices, criticizing the sinking of an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean, comparing it to actions taken during Nazi Germany. He reaffirmed Iran's opposition to a US-led 'colonial mission' in the region, emphasizing Iran's strong identity and strategic resistance. Regarding regional dynamics, Khatibzadeh acknowledged the longstanding diplomatic and cultural ties with India, hinting at potential avenues for diplomacy going forward.