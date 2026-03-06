Kejriwal Faces Privileges Panel Amidst Call for Transparency in Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled for March 6. This call to appear follows Kejriwal's earlier request to have the proceedings televised, arguing in favor of transparency.

The Assembly Secretariat has replied, emphasizing that the proceedings are confidential and cited procedural rules that prohibit live streaming. The Secretariat's response underscores the lack of precedent for broadcasting such sessions in Indian legislative contexts, including the national Parliament.

Kejriwal's request for live streaming was aimed at ensuring transparency, particularly in light of significant issues plaguing Delhi, such as pollution and infrastructure concerns. Despite these civic challenges, Kejriwal has confirmed his attendance for the March 6 session.