Sri Lanka's Call for Peace: A Non-Aligned Stand in West Asia Conflict

Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake has emphasized the country's commitment to a non-aligned stance amid the escalating West Asia conflict. In a post on X, Disanayake urged all parties to prioritize peace, stating, "No civilian should die in wars." He stressed the importance of valuing every life, guarding Sri Lanka's non-aligned policy, and maintaining humanitarian priorities.

Recently, Sri Lanka extended humanitarian aid to the Iranian ship IRIS Bushehr, which signaled distress near its waters. The ship was guided to Trincomalee Harbour, and its 208 crew members were safely transported to Colombo by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a news conference, the President reiterated Sri Lanka's neutral stance in the escalating US-Iran tensions. He assured the country would prevent its territory from being used hostilely against any nation. The distress call from IRIS Bushehr came after IRIS Dena's sinking by a US submarine, in which over 100 sailors died and several were rescued by Sri Lankan forces, the Daily Mirror reported.

