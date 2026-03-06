Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Call for Peace: A Non-Aligned Stand in West Asia Conflict

Amid ongoing West Asia tensions, Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake reaffirmed the nation's non-aligned stance, urging global commitment to peace. He emphasized humanitarian priorities and economic concerns. Amid these tensions, Sri Lanka extended aid to an Iranian ship in distress, highlighting its dedication to neutrality and humanitarian assistance.

06-03-2026
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Photo/@anuradisanayake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake has emphasized the country's commitment to a non-aligned stance amid the escalating West Asia conflict. In a post on X, Disanayake urged all parties to prioritize peace, stating, "No civilian should die in wars." He stressed the importance of valuing every life, guarding Sri Lanka's non-aligned policy, and maintaining humanitarian priorities.

Recently, Sri Lanka extended humanitarian aid to the Iranian ship IRIS Bushehr, which signaled distress near its waters. The ship was guided to Trincomalee Harbour, and its 208 crew members were safely transported to Colombo by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a news conference, the President reiterated Sri Lanka's neutral stance in the escalating US-Iran tensions. He assured the country would prevent its territory from being used hostilely against any nation. The distress call from IRIS Bushehr came after IRIS Dena's sinking by a US submarine, in which over 100 sailors died and several were rescued by Sri Lankan forces, the Daily Mirror reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

