Iraq Seeks Kurdish Approval for Kirkuk Oil Shipment

Iraq's oil ministry has officially requested the Kurdistan Regional Government's permission to transport a significant volume of crude oil from the Kirkuk fields through the regional pipeline network to Turkey's Ceyhan port. The proposal seeks to initially export at least 100,000 barrels per day.

According to two oil officials speaking with Reuters, the shipment volume could see gradual increases depending on crude availability. Notably, Baghdad has committed to covering the transit fees associated with the transfer route.

Despite these developments, there has been no response from the Kurdistan Regional Government concerning the proposal, leaving the status of the transport plans uncertain.