Iraq Seeks Kurdish Approval for Kirkuk Oil Shipment
Iraq's oil ministry has approached the Kurdistan Regional Government for approval to transport at least 100,000 barrels of crude per day from the Kirkuk oilfields through the Kurdistan pipeline network to Turkey's Ceyhan port. The shipment could increase depending on availability.
According to two oil officials speaking with Reuters, the shipment volume could see gradual increases depending on crude availability. Notably, Baghdad has committed to covering the transit fees associated with the transfer route.
Despite these developments, there has been no response from the Kurdistan Regional Government concerning the proposal, leaving the status of the transport plans uncertain.
