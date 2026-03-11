Left Menu

India's Strategic Shift: Increasing Reliance on Russian Crude Amid Middle East Turmoil

India has increased its Russian crude oil imports by 50% in March due to disruptions in Middle East supply, seeking alternatives amid strategic chokepoints. As a major oil importer, India relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz but is now diversifying, though LPG import reliance remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:06 IST
India's Strategic Shift: Increasing Reliance on Russian Crude Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift in its energy import strategy, India has increased its procurement of Russian crude oil by 50% in March. This move comes as the nation seeks to compensate for supply disruptions from the Middle East amid ongoing military conflicts.

India, the third-largest crude importer globally, is striving to reduce its heavy reliance on oil transiting through the politically sensitive Strait of Hormuz. While these new Russian imports offer some relief, the nation's dependency on Middle Eastern LPG supplies poses a continued challenge.

Efforts to diversify LPG sources remain hampered by longer transit times from non-Middle Eastern suppliers, highlighting the ongoing logistical complexities India faces as it seeks to stabilize its energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026