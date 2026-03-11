India's Strategic Shift: Increasing Reliance on Russian Crude Amid Middle East Turmoil
India has increased its Russian crude oil imports by 50% in March due to disruptions in Middle East supply, seeking alternatives amid strategic chokepoints. As a major oil importer, India relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz but is now diversifying, though LPG import reliance remains a challenge.
- Country:
- India
In a significant shift in its energy import strategy, India has increased its procurement of Russian crude oil by 50% in March. This move comes as the nation seeks to compensate for supply disruptions from the Middle East amid ongoing military conflicts.
India, the third-largest crude importer globally, is striving to reduce its heavy reliance on oil transiting through the politically sensitive Strait of Hormuz. While these new Russian imports offer some relief, the nation's dependency on Middle Eastern LPG supplies poses a continued challenge.
Efforts to diversify LPG sources remain hampered by longer transit times from non-Middle Eastern suppliers, highlighting the ongoing logistical complexities India faces as it seeks to stabilize its energy supply chain.
