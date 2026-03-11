Japan's Strategic Oil Release to Alleviate Middle East Crisis Impact

In a significant move to counteract global disruptions from the Middle East crisis, Japan will release 80 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. This decision is aligned with an International Energy Agency initiative that sees member countries collectively releasing 400 million barrels of oil.

Japan, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, aims to prevent domestic market turmoil amid almost stymied shipments via the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the preemptive release of the reserves to stabilize global supplies, beginning March 16, prior to the official International Energy Agency's coordinated effort.

With 470 million barrels in total reserves, Japan will first use private-sector oil, followed by state reserves later in March. This initiative seeks stabilization of ongoing gasoline price hikes, with the Japanese government implementing subsidies to maintain domestic prices at around 170 yen per litre.

