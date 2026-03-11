Left Menu

India Strengthens LPG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to public concerns over limited LPG supply due to the West Asia crisis, the Centre has directed states and UTs to monitor supplies, prevent hoarding, and maintain order. Steps include prioritizing domestic LPG production, restricting commercial distribution, and ensuring public awareness to dispel rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has advised states and Union territories to ensure a daily review of LPG supplies, urging immediate action against violators amidst growing fears of a domestic shortage.

A recent high-level meeting led by Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted strategies to maximize LPG output and prioritize household needs due to disruptions in West Asia.

Officials discussed measures like restricting commercial LPG distribution while ensuring adequate household supplies, and emphasized public awareness alongside enhanced security to prevent hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

