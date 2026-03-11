India Strengthens LPG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

The Indian government has advised states and Union territories to ensure a daily review of LPG supplies, urging immediate action against violators amidst growing fears of a domestic shortage.

A recent high-level meeting led by Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted strategies to maximize LPG output and prioritize household needs due to disruptions in West Asia.

Officials discussed measures like restricting commercial LPG distribution while ensuring adequate household supplies, and emphasized public awareness alongside enhanced security to prevent hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)